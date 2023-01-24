Gang breaks into house, loots 25 svgns, Rs 9L in cash in Polivakkam
TIRUVALLUR: Police are on the lookout for a mysterious gang that broke into the house of a travel agent in Polivakkam and escaped with 25 sovereigns gold and Rs 9 lakh in cash on Tuesday.
The owner of the house Kumar (44), a resident of SN Puram in Polivakkam owned a private travel agency. Since he had a son studying at school in Poonamallee and the distance between the house and the school was a lot, he decided to shift with his family to a rented house in Poonamalee.
On Tuesday morning, Kumar along with his family locked his house in Polivakkam and went to perform a housewarming ceremony at their rented house in Poonamallee.
“During this time, when Kumar’s brother Murali happened to pass by the house, he noticed that the gate and the main door were ajar and the lock was broken,” police said.
He immediately informed Kumar who rushed back and found that someone had ransacked his house and stolen 25 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 9 lakh in cash that was kept in the cupboard.
Based on a complaint by Kumar, Manavalan Nagar police inspected the scene and lifted fingerprints for analysis.
A case has been registered in this connection and investigations are on.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android