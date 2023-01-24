Erode by-polls: OPS holds talks with supporters in Western belt

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday held a meeting with district secretaries from the western belt to devise strategy for the Erode East Constituency by-poll and directed them to appoint office bearers for various wings in their respective districts.

The district secretaries of Namakkal, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Salem and Erode district participated in the meeting that was held in OPS' residence. The former CM reiterated that they would field a candidate with or without the symbol in the February 27 polls to prove his rival group headed by Edappadi K Palaniswami's wrong narrative that all the cadres were with them, said a supporter of OPS who attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they explored all possible strategies to win the by-poll. He instructed the district secretary of Erode Urban district, under which the Erode East constituency falls, to immediately appoint to fill all the vacant posts in various wings. They have also discussed forming an election committee and commence the process of identifying the winning candidate for the bypoll. "Our leader is very clear in his thoughts. We will start the election work. If BJP field a candidate, the election committee will continue to work for its victory. Otherwise, we will go ahead and face the by-poll, with or without the symbol," said a senior functionary in OPS camp.