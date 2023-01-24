DMK MPs meet on Jan 29 to discuss Union Budget

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has called for a meeting of its MPs on January 29 to discuss the ensuing Union Budget. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, in a statement issued late Tuesday, announced that Chief Minister cum party president MK Stalin would chair a meeting of the party MPs at Murasoli Maran hall in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 11 am on January 29 to discuss the ensuing union budget 2023-24. The party is expected to outline its floor strategy to the party Parliamentarians during the meeting.

The DMK, which is the third largest party in the Lok Sabha, is also expected to spell out its plans to take on the BJP led union government, mainly on the governor issue. The DMK, which unsuccessfully moved a motion in the Parliament early last year demanding the recall of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi owing to delay on his part in acting on the NEET Exemption Bill adopted by the Parliament, is expected to put up another show of strength in both houses of the Parliament following his latest stand off with the incumbent gubernatorial head of the state.