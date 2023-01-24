BJP functionary held under Pocso Act for abusing 17-yr-old girl

TIRUCHY: A youth wing functionary from the BJP was arrested under Pocso Act in Tiruchy on Monday for sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl with the false promise of marriage.

Vinod (26), from Malaikottai and district BJP Youth Wing secretary reportedly had an affair with a 17-year-old girl from the locality.

Vinod had sexually abused her and stopped talking to her. When the girl questioned him, he reportedly threatened her with dire consequences.

Subsequently, the girl lodged a complaint with District Social Welfare department officials, who directed the complaint to Srirangam police.

Later, the Srirangam All Women Police conducted an investigation and registered a case under various sections, including Pocso Act and later arrested him.