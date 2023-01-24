Ariyalur farmer’s death: CB-CID team led by DSP to probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) to carry out the investigation with a team headed by its DSP into the death of an Ariyalur-based farmer allegedly due to the assault by policemen. The court also asked the CB-CID to complete the probe within three months.

Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by one R Karthikeyan, a relative of the deceased Sembulingam (53), a farmer from Kasankottai village in Udayarpalayam Taluk, Ariyalur district.

The petitioner alleged that Sembulingam died on December 8, 2022, after he was attacked by the Vikkiramangalam police Inspector Veluchamy, Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, and other policemen on November 25, 2022. The petitioner filed the petition to transfer the case from the file of Vikkiramangalam police to CB-CID.

Additional Public Prosecutor Santhosh submitted that the case has already been transferred to the CB-CID and the probe is proceeding in the right direction.

However, the petitioner's counsel K Balu prayed for a direction to CB-CID to carry out the investigation by a team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the CB-CID to conduct the investigation headed by its DSP and further made it clear that the probe should be completed within three months.