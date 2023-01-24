Ariyalur farmer’s death: CB-CID team led by DSP to probe

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) to carry out the investigation with a team headed by its DSP into the death of an Ariyalur-based farmer allegedly due to the assault by policemen. The court also asked the CB-CID to complete the probe within three months.
Justice G Chandrasekharan passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by one R Karthikeyan, a relative of the deceased Sembulingam (53), a farmer from Kasankottai village in Udayarpalayam Taluk, Ariyalur district.
The petitioner alleged that Sembulingam died on December 8, 2022, after he was attacked by the Vikkiramangalam police Inspector Veluchamy, Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan, and other policemen on November 25, 2022. The petitioner filed the petition to transfer the case from the file of Vikkiramangalam police to CB-CID.
Additional Public Prosecutor Santhosh submitted that the case has already been transferred to the CB-CID and the probe is proceeding in the right direction.
However, the petitioner's counsel K Balu prayed for a direction to CB-CID to carry out the investigation by a team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID.
Recording the submissions, the judge directed the CB-CID to conduct the investigation headed by its DSP and further made it clear that the probe should be completed within three months.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android