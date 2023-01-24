Representative image
1 new Covid case each from UAE, Georgia, Kuwait in airports across TN

Two new cases were reported in Chennai, and one each in The Nilgiris, Sivaganga, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Chengalpattu.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 10 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, including a case each from the UAE, Georgia and Kuwait.

TN’s total cases stood at 35,94,619.

So far, 6,860 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 32 of them have tested positive, with 7 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.

At least 4,393 persons were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.1%. Total recoveries stood at 35,56,529.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,049.

