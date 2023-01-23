'Two leaves' symbol will be ours: Former min Sengottaiyan

CHENNAI: AIADMK, though has not announced its candidate to fight the Erode East by-polls, has begun the election works in breakneck speed. Former minister KA Sengottaiyan was in Erode to take part in the boomi pooja of the election office.

Following the ceremony, he briefed the media persons on the party’s campaigning works. He said, "Erode East is AIADMK's fort. We have begun our campaign with meeting our cadres and this election office boomi pooja too is a part of it."

He added that AIADMK led by Edappadi K Palaniswami will witness a miracle similar to that of MGR's historic debut in Dindigul by-polls in 1972 when the party was floated. He was positive about gaining the 'two leaves' symbol.

Treading cautiously on queries on OPS' claim on getting 'Two leaves' symbol and BJP leader KP Ramalingam's statement of a possible merger of OPS-EPS factions, the former minister responded with a "wait and watch" to both the questions.