Tiruvannamalai’s vast temple, heritage tourism potential yet to tapped fully

Vellore district boasts of a historic fort, which is a tourist draw due to the beautiful moat. A sound and light show has been planned under the Smart City project on the Fort.

The Yelagiri Hills 85 km from Vellore in Tirupattur district is a hill station with boating and games for children. Hang gliding started here in the hills some years ago was stopped when an accident lead to the death of a glider.

According to avid history buff C Tamilvanan, “Vellore town and district have many sites which can be easily visited. Bagavathymalai, which is part of the town has facilities for trekking and monuments for seeing while Vilapakkam in neighbouring Ranipet district has rock cut temples of the Pallava period. Chendrayanpalli near Gudiyattam has paleolithic sites while a megalithic burial site sits untouched as it is part of the government school in Pallikonda, 20 km from Vellore.”