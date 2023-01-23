MNM convenes emergency meet on Jan 25 to decide on by-poll

CHENNAI: Even as DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate for the Erode East by-poll and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan sought his party support, Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has convened an emergency governing body and executive council meeting on Wednesday to take a call on the by-poll.

Elangovan met MNM founder Kamal Haasan at his Alwarpet office on Monday and sought his support in the by-poll.

Speaking to reporters Haasan said that he would consult his party office bearers and take a final decision on it. "We will always host good reception to those coming here. But I cannot take a unilateral decision. We will consider all the factors including what would be good for the people and take a final decision," he said.

Later, MNM announced that Haasan would chair the emergency governing body and executive council meeting on January 25 at 11.30 am.

Talking to reporters, Elangovan said he has sought MNM's support and Kamal said he would decide after holding discussions with his party office-bearers. Stating that he has expressed his wish that MNM should join the DMK-led alliance, Elangovan said Kamal's blood was mixed with Nationalism and Congressism and everyone knows about it. His father was with Congress as a 'Tyagi'. Hence, the truth is no one can separate Kamal and Congress", he added.

Kamal shares a good rapport with Chief Minister MK Stalin and recently took part in former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. MNM is being seen as a potential ally of Congress in the next year's Lok Sabha poll and is expected to extend support in the bypoll.