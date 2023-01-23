HC dismisses plea against Sasi’s appeal challenging removal from AIADMK

CHENNAI: In another development in the AIADMK, the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Dravidian major's organising secretary S Semmalai to dismiss a civil revision petition preferred by ousted AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala.

Justice S Sounthar passed the order on hearing the petition filed by Semmalai. According to Semmalai, the civil revision petition filed by Sasikala was not maintainable.

The Mettur MLA submitted through his counsel that the court fees should be paid as per the value of the suit. "However, Sasikala has paid minimal court fee which is unfitting for her civil revision petition," the AIADMK leader noted.

Meanwhile, Sasikala's counsel noted that his client had paid the correct fees for her revision petition challenging the single judge's order dismissing her civil suit. Sasikala filed the suit challenging her removal from the AIADMK party.

"The registry has examined the suit and court fees were paid as per the rules. If there were any issues, the registry would have avoided listing the revision petition before the bench. Therefore, the submissions of the petitioner are irrelevant and the civil revision is maintainable," Sasikala's counsel argued.

Concurring with the submissions of Sasikala's side, the judge dismissed the petition filed by Semmalai.

It could be recalled that after the demise of AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa in December 2016, her close-aide Sasikala was made the interim-general secretary of the party.

As she was convicted in a DA case, former CMs Edapapdi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had taken over the control of the party and in a general council, they sacked Sasikala.

Therefore, Sasikala approached a city civil court against the move of EPS and OPS, and her suit was dismissed.