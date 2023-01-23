Dindigul Sreenivasan confident of EPS candidate’s victory

BJP state vice president KP Ramalingam on Sunday said the party’s decision on Erode East constituency bypoll will be announced by president K Annamalai in two days.

Calling for the Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions to join together in their fight against the DMK, Ramalingam said there is still a possibility of them coming together as there is more time left for the bypolls.

“However, the BJP is not in a position to mediate between the two factions of the AIADMK. We do not like to interfere in the affairs of another party,” he said.

Claiming that the BJP will seek support from the public against the corrupt DMK government, Ramalingam said people are also in a mindset to oust the DMK.

Alleging that Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is a playful child, who does not know history, Ramalingam said the government should come out with a white paper on the revenue generated by the HR&CE department and if possible a separate budget should be announced for it.

Further, the BJP leader said that PMK, even if it does not contest the polls, is very well a part of their alliance.