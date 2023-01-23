Bus accident: Minister Sivasankar rescues injured passengers

CHENNAI: Nearly 50 people were seriously injured when a government bus coming from Veppur to Vriddhachalam met with an unexpected accident and overturned into a canal.

Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, who was passing by, immediately rescued the victims and sent them for treatment in ambulances. He ordered officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

It is noteworthy that Sivasankar was involved in the rescue work for more than half an hour.