Arrest those involved in attacks on Kallakurichi Dalits: CPM

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has urged the Kallakurichi district police to take against all those involved in the attacks on Dalits in Moongilthuraipattu Ambedkar Nagar and sought immediate compensation for them.

In a statement, he said that members of the dominant caste attacked Dalits living at Moongilthuraipattu Ambedkar Nagar in Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district on January 18.

"They entered the area with sticks and rods in their hands and damaged everything including the drinking water tank, water pipes, more than 50 two-wheelers, cooking utensils and household appliances. Items worth lakhs of rupees have been completely damaged due to such a vicious attack. Indiscriminate raids on the residences of Scheduled Caste are strongly condemnable," he said.

Balakrishnan said that the media reports say that a mob of 200 people was led by one Srinivasan, a prominent political figure.

"The district administration and the police should take appropriate measures to protect the peace in the area by registering a case and taking action against all those who are trying to create caste conflict and tension by attacking the Dalits for political gain," he said, noting that the cases were registered against few dominant caste people.