7 new Covid cases in TN, inlcuding 3 international passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new cases of Covid on Monday, including a case each from France, the UAE and Qatar.

TN’s total cases stands at 35,94,609. So far, 6,624 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 29 of them have tested positive, with 6 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.

A case each was reported in Chennai, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur and Salem. Over 4,180 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.1%.

No Covid-related fatality was reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.