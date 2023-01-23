TamilNadu
7 new Covid cases in TN, inlcuding 3 international passengers
Over 4,180 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.1%.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new cases of Covid on Monday, including a case each from France, the UAE and Qatar.
TN’s total cases stands at 35,94,609. So far, 6,624 international passengers have been tested at the airports; 29 of them have tested positive, with 6 in home isolation and others discharged or cross notified.
A case each was reported in Chennai, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur and Salem. Over 4,180 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the State TPR at 0.1%.
No Covid-related fatality was reported. Death toll remains at 38,049.
