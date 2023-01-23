TamilNadu

4 died, 9 injured after crane collapses at Arakkonam festival

Four people were killed and nine were seriously injured after a crane collapsed during a temple festival in Arakkonam.
crane collapses at Arakkonam festival
crane collapses at Arakkonam festivalANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: During the Mayileru event today, the crane unexpectedly overturned and Muthukumar (39), Bhubalan (40), and Jyotibabu (19) died on the spot. More than nine people were seriously injured. Chinnasami, who was injured, died in GH without responding to treatment.

Others were immediately taken to Punnai Hospital and Arakkonam Government Hospital for treatment. Some were given first aid treatment at Arakkonam Government Hospital and were sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further treatment.

The Nemili police have registered a case and are investigating

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

crane collapses at Arakkonam festival
crane collapsed
crane collapsed in Arakkonam
Arakkonam crane accident

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in