4 died, 9 injured after crane collapses at Arakkonam festival

CHENNAI: During the Mayileru event today, the crane unexpectedly overturned and Muthukumar (39), Bhubalan (40), and Jyotibabu (19) died on the spot. More than nine people were seriously injured. Chinnasami, who was injured, died in GH without responding to treatment.

Others were immediately taken to Punnai Hospital and Arakkonam Government Hospital for treatment. Some were given first aid treatment at Arakkonam Government Hospital and were sent to Tiruvallur Government Hospital for further treatment.

The Nemili police have registered a case and are investigating