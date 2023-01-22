Stalin condoles demise of three in Jallikattu, announces solatium

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday expressed his condolences to the family of three persons, who were killed in Jallikattu related incidents, and announced solatium of Rs 3 lakh to each of their families.

Ganeshan , 58, Boominathan, 52, and Gokul, 14, were killed in three different incidents in Pudukkottai, Sivagangai and Dharmapuri districts respectively. “I was deeply saddened to learn that the three succumbed without responding to the treatment,” said the CM in a statement.

Expressing condolence to the friends and family members of the three, the CM announced solatium to their families.

Two days ago, the CM announced solatium to two other Jallikattu victims - Aravind Raj of Palamedu and spectator M Aravindh of Pudukkottai - who were gored to death by fierce bulls in two different incidents.