PMK blames Dharmapuri dist admin for the 14-yr-old Jallikattu victim

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday said that a 14-year-old boy would not have died if the Dharmapuri district administration has arranged for medical facilities at the Jallikattu event held at Thadangam Village in the district on Saturday.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that a 14-year-old boy named Gokul from Palacode was killed by a bull when he was looking at the Jalliakattu event at Thadangam, " he said in a statement.

He also demanded the state government to provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased. He appreciated Gokul's family members for donating the boy's eye.

Anbumani said that adequate security arrangements were not made for the jallikattu competition where 600 bulls and even more youths participated in it, he said, adding that there was no medical facility or ambulance facility at the venue when the event was held. "Had all that been done properly we would not have lost Gokul. District administration should be held responsible for Gokul's death, " he said.