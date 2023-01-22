Pilgrims take out procession sans permit, stopped enroute to Isha

Chengalpattu: The Chengalpattu police on Saturday stopped a group of people attached to the Thenkailai Bhakthi Peravai for organising a procession to Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore via Chengalpattu with a chariot without permission.

Over 50 people who were part of the procession were drawing two chariots with an idol of Lord Shiva and the nayanmars. Thet were on the way to Coimbatore via Singaperumal Koil through the Chennai-Tiruchy highway. Cops intercepted them and questioned them.

The group admitted that they had not sought any permits to organise the procession. The police informed them that they cannot continue their procession past the Paranut toll if they do not have the necessary permits. The pilgrim party and the chariots were stationed in a nearby wedding hall. They’re also questioning the pilgrims on how they managed to cover the 20 km from Guduvancheri to Chengalpattu without any documents or permits.