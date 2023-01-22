OPS visits Gujarat amidst bypoll heat in TN

CHENNAI: Barely a day after meeting TN BJP chief Annamalai, O Panneerselvam is travelling to Ahmedabad, setting off a discourse among political observers.

While OPS failed to meet the press, he was at least asked to respond on the purpose of his Gujarat visit to which he replied he was invited to a Samathuva Pongal festival programme by the Tamil community in Ahmedabad.

Three people, including MLA Manoj Pandian, are travelling with him. The Daily Thanthi report has added that the former CM would meeting some 'key leaders' in Gujarat and hold consultations.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced yesterday that he will either field a candidate under the AIADMK in the Erode East constituency by-election or will back BJP if its candidate fights the poll. He also met BJP state chief Annamalai on this regard.