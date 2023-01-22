Edu dept extends tenure of 3,960 temporary staff

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has recently extended the tenure of 3,960 temporary teachers, including a few non-teaching staff at model schools in Tamil Nadu. The decision seems to have been taken by the department due to teachers shortage plaguing in the State-run schools.

According to a recent circular, the education department has extended tenure of 1,132 teachers and non-teaching staff at 18 model schools in Tamil Nadu. These schools were established between 2013 and 2015.

Subsequently, the department has ordered an extension for 900 Post Graduate (PG) teachers along with 1,463 computer instructors in grade II positions and 5 grade I positions.

As far as vocational teachers are concerned, tenure of 293 vocational teachers (agriculture) and 117 vocational teachers computer science (grade I and II) will get extension.

Lastly, including five higher secondary HMs, 45 Post Graduate assistants will continue to work in their respective posts. Total of 3,960 teachers and non-teaching staff will continue work till March this year.