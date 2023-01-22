DMK constitute 31 member election committee for Erode East bypoll

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK party has constituted a 31- member, including 11 ministers, election committee for the Erode East Constituency by-poll.

Senior DMK leader and minister K N Nehru would head the committee. Nehru's cabinet colleagues S Muthusamy, E V Velu, KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thenarasu, T M Anbarasu, M P Saminathan, V Senthilbalaji, Avadi S M Nasar, and Kayalivizhi Selvaraj and 20 other senior party functionaries would be part of the committee.

This would up the ante in the first by-poll of the 16th Assembly. It was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa.

The DMK that heads the Secular Progressive Alliance has already kick-started the campaign for its alliance party. It was an opportunity for the party to check its popularity or lack of it as the February 27 poll comes nearly 20 months after the DMK party voted to power.

Sources in the party said they would see the bypoll as self evaluation of the party and take course correction if there were shortcomings well ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.