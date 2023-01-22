Congress fields EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East bypolls

CHENNAI: The All India Congress Committee led by Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of EVKS Elangovan for the Erode East bypolls that will be held on February 27.

Recently, the Erode East constituency MLA Thirumahan Everaa, son of Elangovan, passed away due to health complications. This development necessitated the re-election for this constituency. DMK right away informed Congress would fight the election as soon the as constituency was announced vacant.

The filing of nominations, according to ECI notification, would commence from January 31 and continue till February 7. Scrutiny of the nominations would take place on February 8, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is on February 10. The constituency goes for polling on February 27 and the votes would be counted on March 2.