Coastal and south districts to receive rain for the next 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted rain for the south and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours due to a change in easterly wind direction. In addition, the meteorological service issued a warning to suspend fishing activity during the same period.

"Due to a change in easterly speed variation, the c including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, and Nagapattinam are likely to get light to moderate rain for the next two days." "Also, southern parts and delta districts of the state are also expected to receive mild showers," said a senior RMC official.

The isolated pockets of interior districts witnessed a drop in the minimum temperature and expected it to further decrease by two to three degrees Celsius in the early morning. However, the temperature would not drop drastically as experienced in other states of India.

In Chennai, though cold weather has been experienced for the past few days, the temperature has not decreased abnormally. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. The centre stated that ground frost is likely to occur over hill ranges in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts during the night.

"As the sea is rough due to the change in wind speed variation, the fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea." Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 kmph -50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka Coast for the next two days," stated the RMC official.