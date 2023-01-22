Allow berthing at Nagai harbour: Thanjai fishers

TIRUCHY: A group comprising representatives of traditional fishermen from Thanjavur met Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Saturday, urging him to obtain permission to stay in Nagapattinam fishing harbour so as to protect their livelihood and ensure a peaceful fishing environment.

According to A Tahjudeen, general secretary of the Traditional Mechanised Boat Fishermen Association who led delegation comprising office-bearers, the fishermen were facing several problems when they try to access the Nagapattinam fishing harbour to save themselves, boats and net during rough weather. There have even been clashes between local fishers and those from other districts.

“If Thanjavur fishermen are allowed to venture out from Nagapattinam harbour, the fuel expenditure would reduce considerably. We approached several officials and even staged a series of protests raising this demand. But no decision has been taken so far. So we met Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and appealed him to help us,” Tahjudeen said.

The association members also pointed out that the country boats in Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram were using gillnets for fishing. These nets get damaged when the mechanised boats from other districts and states, which are supposed to undertake only deep sea fishing, run among country boats. This results in heavy loss for the fishermen, they noted.

To address the issue, the government should provide proper instruction to mechanised boats through the Fisheries Department and initiate proper action against those who violate the direction, they appealed. They also demanded that the authorities should take efforts, including initiating diplomatic talks, to get back the boats seized by Sri Lanka and provide compensation to the fishermen who lost their fishing gear.