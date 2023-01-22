AIADMK cadres to come together to defeat DMK in Feb 27 by-poll: TTV

CHENNAI: AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran announced that his party has decided to face the by-poll for the Erode East Constituency, which was necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, and it would give a tough fight.

"We will announce the candidate soon. And we are ready for the challenge, " said Dhinakaran while addressing the party functionaries, cadres and public during the public meeting to mark the 106th birth anniversary of party founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) at Chengalpattu on Saturday.

Asking AIADMK cadres to come together to defeat the DMK and its ally in the February 27 bypoll, he said, "If we want to cash in on the anti-incumbency against the DMK government, which thrives on publicity campaigns after coming to power with the help of alliance parties and strength, the AIADMK cadres should come together, " said Dhinakaran.

He clarified that his appeal to the party cadres, not to EPS and OPS.

Coming down heavily on AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, Dhinakaran said the rivalry between these has resulted in the legal dispute. He hinted at the ongoing case in the Supreme Court over the party's general council meeting held in July last year. "Now, the party founded by MGR is struggling in the hands of hooligans and deal makers, " he said to take dig at EPS and his close associates S P Velumani and PThangamani.

He continued in the same vein and called EPS a "traitor". He further said the AMMK party was ready for the challenge (the by-poll).