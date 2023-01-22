Ahead of R-Day, rehearsal parade held in Chennai

CHENNAI: As Republic Day is being celebrated across the country on 26th (Thursday), parade rehearsals took place today at Marina Beach Road, Chennai. Triforce soldiers, National Cadet Corps, Central Industrial Security Force, Police Department were seen participating in the practice. Decorative vehicles were also present.

After two years, the cultural programme of the school students is going to be held on Republic Day. Decorated vehicles belonging to 20 departments of the Tamil Nadu government are featured in the Republic Day celebrations.

R-Day celebrations, which are usually held near the Gandhi statue on Kamarajar Road, Marina Beach, in Chennai, will take place near the Statue of Labour as Metro Rail work is under way at the usual place.