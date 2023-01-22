50 PHCs to be set up this year, says Health Minister

MADURAI: The Health Department has received nod to establish 50 new primary health centres, including 25 urban primary health centres, this year, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday. He was speaking after inaugurating a programme to disburse welfare measures to beneficiaries at Kalingapatti village near Sankarankoil in Tenkasi.

This apart, five hospitals would be set up in Tenkasi, Sankarankoil, Puliyangudi and Kadayanallur (two hospitals) municipalities at a total cost of Rs 55.70 crore, added the minister. According to him, efforts were also being taken to establish a Government Medical College Hospital in Tenkasi.

Fifty-one pregnant women were felicitated during the ‘Samuthaya Valaikappu’ programme organised through the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment at Kalingapatti under the Integrated Child Development Scheme.

Presiding over the programme, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi assured that the State government would stand by and cater to the needs of local people for upgrading the Kalingapatti PHC. She added that Chief Minister MK Stalin has been waging a legal battle to get exemption for the students from Tamil Nadu from appearing for NEET to get medical admission.

MDMK general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko, who is a native of Kalingapatti, said the ‘Dravidian Model’ government led by Stalin has proven to be more transparent and efficient than any other State governments.

Tenkasi Collector P Akash, Deputy Director of Health Services Murali Shankar, MDMK State headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko and others were also present during the event.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Subramanian, Kanimozhi, Vaiko and Tenkasi MP Dhanush M Kumar inspected the primary health centre at Kalingapatti, and interacted with the doctors and officials there.