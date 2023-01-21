Workshop for healthcare members on managing biomedical waste in TN

CHENNAI: The Training of Trainers (ToT) workshop was conducted on biomedical management by Toxics Link in collaboration with the Arulagam organisation with the aim to train members of healthcare facilities as identified by the state health department. The workshop was held on January 19-20 at the Health and Family Welfare Training Centre, Egmore.

With a significant rise in biomedical waste due to the ongoing pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has assigned the project to manage biomedical waste to Toxics Link, an initiative of The Just Environment Charitable Trust.

In Tamil Nadu, Arulagam will carry out the operations with support and guidance from the Toxic link. The main activities will be capacity building at the local level following standardized protocols, training trainers on biomedical waste, identifying the healthcare facilities for cascaded training.

And enhance the capacity and knowledge of healthcare facilities through this training by identifying parameters for monitoring and evaluation at local levels.

The state-level workshops and webinars will be conducted to help in identifying and creating model vaccination centres and ensure the replication of these models for improved waste management.