S Rly approves Port-Maduravoyal project works across its railway lines

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India has extended the last date for opening the bids to February 7 for the construction of the double-decker Chennai Port to Maduravoyal elevated corridor project expecting the coastal regulatory zone and Souther Railway clearance.

According to sources, the Southern Railway has approved general area drawing clearance for the construction of two bridges to be built over the railway line at Chintadripet and Nungambakkam.

The 319th meeting of the expert appraisal committee for projects related to the CRZ held on January 17 took up the two-tier 20.565 km elevated corridor project for deliberation. "We are hopeful of getting the CRZ clearance. The minutes of the meeting will be available after two weeks. Once we get the clearance, we will be able to open the bids to award work contracts under the engineering procurement construction mode, " sources said, adding that the work would be executed under four packages.

The elevated corridors run to a total distance of 20.565 km including 12.5 km of double-decker corridor with 13 entry and exit ramps. The project is executed by the NHAI at an estimated cost of Rs 5,721 crore.

The 4-lane double-decker elevated corridor starts from the Chennai Port and ends at Maduravoyal. The first level of the elevated corridor which caters to domestic traffic would have a width of 26 m and the second level which is exclusively for port-bound traffic would have a 23 m width.

The proposed elevated road project will also have three cable-stayed bridges at Nappier Bridge, over Koyambedu bridge and Chennai Metro Rail and over Maduravoyal Grade Separator.