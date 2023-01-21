Ramajayam murder: Two suspects underwent Polygraph test

CHENNAI: As a part of the investigation into the 2012 murder of KN Ramajayam, brother of the state minister KN Nehru, two more persons underwent the polygraph test conducted by the forensic team from Delhi on Saturday.

The investigation officers probing the murder narrowed down on 13 rowdies as their mobile phones were active near the murder spot in Srirangam after analyzing the mobile tower dump records collected from the mobile service providers.

CB-CID superintendent of police S Jayakumar, who is assigned as the special officer to probe the murder is overseeing the investigations.

On Friday, four suspects – Samy Ravi, Marimuthu, Siva Gunasekaran, and Rajkumar – were produced before the forensic officials and they underwent polygraph tests. With the completion of tests on two other suspects on Saturday, the investigation was concluded, and the forensic team will submit their detailed analysis along with the recorded video clips, sources said.

The CB-CID officials would submit the copy before the court and suspected people would be questioned in their custody to probe them further.