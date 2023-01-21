Forester suspended for issuing fake tickets to ‘Kovai Kutrallam’

Coimbatore: A forester has been placed under suspension for pocketing nearly Rs 60 lakh in connivance with a Forest Range Officer (FRO) by issuing fake entry tickets to tourists visiting ‘Kovai Kutrallam’ in Coimbatore.

After an inquiry, the District Forest Officer (DFO) TK Ashok Kumar placed forester Rajesh Kumar under suspension. As the accused FRO Saravanan from Boluvampatti range has been transferred to Rameswaram, which falls under Madurai forest division, the officials have recommended senior officials of that division to initiate action against him. Meanwhile, the officials recovered Rs 35 lakh from forester Rajesh Kumar and deposited it in the account of the eco-tourism committee. Also, efforts were being taken to recover Rs 23 lakh swindled by Saravanan from November 2021 to May 2022 through the ticket scam.

Tourists to Kovai Kutrallam were stopped at Chinnar check post and issued entry tickets and taken inside through Forest department vehicles. The Forest department charges Rs 60 for adults, Rs 30 for children, Rs 50 for parking cars and Rs 20 for two-wheeler parking.

Acting on a tip off, the DFO constituted a committee to inquire into it. It was revealed that the accused Forest staff swindled Rs 58 lakh since November 2021, by issuing fake entry tickets to tourists. A case was registered, probe on.