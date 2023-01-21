Erode East by-polls: OPS holds discussion with Annamalai

CHENNAI: Ruffling feathers in the already troubled AIADMK, ousted leader O Panneerselvam has said he would field a candidate from the party or will support BJP if it contests after meeting State BJP chief Annamalai.

Senior leaders from both, EPS and OPS camps arrived at Kamalalayam for a meeting on Saturday evening to discuss the poll strategy.

Following his meeting with Annamalai, Panneerselvam spoke to media persons saying he already has revealed his plans to face the elections in the morning. He said the meeting with the BJP leaders was cordial.

OPS said he his is still sticking to his decision to either field a candidate or back BJP in the bypolls.