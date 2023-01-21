DMS dismisses employee of GH in Virudhunagar for demanding bribe

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Services dismissed a contract employee of the Aruppukkottai Government Hospital in Virudhunagar for demanding bribes after patients filed a complaint.

Based on the instructions of the Health Minister Ma Subramanian, he was dismissed after an inspection and inquiry by the state health department officials.

The health minister conducted surprise inspection at the Sattur Government Hospital in Virudhunagar on Saturday.

Based on the complaint that one of the staff of the hospital was assisting the patients after receiving the bribes, the Virudhunagar District Joint Director at Aruppukkottai Government Hospital conducted an inquiry.

It was alleged that patients were being helped in some treatment units, the out-patient department, the in-patient admission ticket issuing area, and the pharmacy packing area by the staff after receiving bribes from the patients or their attendants.

A random inspection was carried out in the radiology unit, and male and female inpatient units and the neonatal ward at the hospital.

During the inspection, it was found that a daily wage hospital staff working in the department at the inpatient ward had received bribe at the admission counter.

Later, the in-patients admitted on the day were also inquired, which confirmed the allegations.

As the complaint was confirmed on the basis of the investigation, the Joint Director immediately dismissed the concerned daily wage hospital employee.

It is further informed that the patients receiving treatment in the government hospital and the general public can immediately inform the Chief Medical Officer (Phone number- 7358130804) and the Joint Director (Phone number- 7358122328) about the hospital staff receiving any form of bribe.