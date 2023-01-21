DMK MLAs contribute month’s salary for Namma School Foundation

CHENNAI: MLAs of the ruling DMK have contributed a month's salary to Namma School Foundation (NSF) scheme launched by the state government for developing infrastructure in government schools.

State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and chief government whip Govi Chezhian presented a cheque for Rs 1.29 crore as contribution of the DMK MLAs, including the ministers to the CM towards Namma School Foundation (Namma Ooru Palli).

Launching the scheme on December 19, 2022, Stalin requested the people to partner with the government and contribute to the NSF to develop the infrastructure of government schools. Stalin offered a cheque for Rs 5 lakh as his personal contribution to the scheme at the inauguration. Several organizations, including corporate firms have contributed to NSF. Obliging the CM, E R Eswaran of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, M H Jawahirullah and P Abdul Sammad of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, K Chinnappa, M Bhoominathan, ARR Rahuman and Dr Sathan Thirumalaikumar of MDMK had also contributed a month's salary for the scheme.

Earlier in the day, chief minister M K Stalin also distributed orders for hiking the consolidated salaries of 225 temporary teachers and 129 non-teaching staff of five colleges and a school operated by the state Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department in the state.