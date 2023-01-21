CPI condoles demise of D Raja's elder brother

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday condoled the demise of D Kannadasan, elder brother of the party general secretary D Raja, at Chittatur in Vellore district.

62-year-old Kannadasan who was the former Chittathur Panchayat president passed away at his residence in Chittatur in the early hours of Saturday.

"Kannadasan was born with four brothers and one sister to the Duraisamy-Nayagammal couple in Chittathur. He lived with his family in Chittathur and worked for the welfare of the people and the development of the town. He earned the respect of the people and worked well in various capacities like Panchayat President, Rotary Club President and Co-operative Bank Director, " Mutharasan said in his condolence message.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

The State Committee of the CPI India expresses its deepest condolences on the death of Kannadasan to his bereaved family members including Raja.