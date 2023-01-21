CMWSSB hikes drinking water and sewage tax

CHENNAI: People are requested to pay for drinking water and sewerage tax within the first 15 days of every half year, stated the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Saturday.

According to the release, every year 7 percent of the annual value of tax would be collected under the city corporation limit. And 3.5 percent is collected every half year, this tax is payable within the first 15 days of the year beginning. The house owners who have water and sewage connection are advised to pay tax along with the corresponding water charges within the due time as per the rules and regulations of the board.

For those who fail to pay the tax, the drinking water, and sewage connections will be disrupted. If the tax remains without paying, the movable or immovable property of the defaulter shall be confiscated under the rules of the board, and revenue collection act.

Those willing to pay through cash can visit the area office, regional office, and head office, where the collection centers will be open on working days, Saturdays.

The public can pay their dues through an online facility, where the payment can be made through credit card, debit bank, and net banking by using the website https://bnc.chennaimetrowater.in/#/public/cus-login.

Recently, the Chennai metro water board has introduced QR code payments for drinking water and sewerage tax.

The officials advised the consumers to pay the taxes and fees due to the board immediately and cooperate with the development work of the Chennai metro water board.