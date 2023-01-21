Centre to provide 10 lakh jobs in 18 months, says Union Minister

Tiruchy: The Rozgar Mela, a mega employment mela organised by the Union government has targeted to provide jobs to at least 10 lakh people and so far, 1.47 lakh have received the orders, said Union Minister L Murugan here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the distribution of employment orders under Rozgar mela, the Union Minister said, the Centre in support with the various Ministries of the central government, departments, PSUs, independent organisations has planned to provide 10 lakh employment in 18 months and so the programme of Rozgar mela was launched in the month of October last year.

“These appointments are being made through the UPSC, RRB and SSC. So far, 1.47 lakh people received the job orders in two phases and the third phase started in which 71,000 people received the orders so far and the Prime Minister presided over the programme through video conferencing,” Murugan said.

The Minister said that this employment mela is implemented not only by the Union government, but also in the states where NDA is ruling.

Stating that the exams to fill the vacancies in the central government department are underway, the Union Minister appealed that more job aspirants from Tamil Nadu should join the central government jobs.