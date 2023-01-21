5-member gang intercepts, hijacks car carrying Rs 2 crore in cash

Erode: A five-member gang intercepted a car near here and stole about Rs 2 crore in cash from the vehicle on Saturday, police said. According to the police, the car was driven by Vikash of Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh. It was proceeding from Bhavani to Coimbatore on Saturday morning. When it neared Lakshmi Nagar, another car carrying the gang stopped in front of his vehicle. The five men pulled Vikash out of his car and sped away in his vehicle with the cash, the police said. Investigation has begun to find out whether the money belonged to Vikash or whether it was ill-gotten sum, the police added.