USAID provides $1 million advanced simulation lab to CMC Hospital

Vellore: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has provided the Vellore based CMC hospital with a $1 million advanced simulation lab center, hospital sources said. The center will be used to train doctors, nurses and emergency teams in maternal and neo natal care, including the latest technologies to respond to mother and infant emergencies, basic and advanced nursing procedures and cardio pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), officials revealed. The center is supported by ASHA (American Schools and Hospitals Abroad) programme and will be inaugurated by ASHA’s India health office director Sangita Patel at the Paul Brand building in the hospital on Saturday, they added. Referring to the center, CMC director Dr Vikaram Mathews said that in the past both USAID and ASHA had provided CMC with advanced diagnostics, simulation labs, integrated health support systems and health facilities in addition to improving perinatal outcomes and survival of newborns with cerebral injuries.