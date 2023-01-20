Training programme for aspiring politicians to begin on Feb 2

CHENNAI: The second edition of the training programme for aspiring politicians – Thalaiva — will commence from February 2-3. The training programme will be inaugurated by Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management and the valedictory function will be presided over by K Annamalai, BJP state president, programme organisor Aspire Swaminathan said in a press note.

The objective of the workshop is to focus on political leadership, strategy and communication for emerging political leaders.

The programme will have discussions amongst prominent people from across the political spectrum, the policy space and renowned media personalities in the political circles in Tamil Nadu. It will help the attendees master communications by setting narratives through tuning into public sentiments, using social and digital media, brand building, and executing political campaigns with inputs from some best global practices.

The sessions also include analysing real-life scenarios such as the leadership and strategies of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, BJP's election campaign strategised by Amit Shah, and many more. People who are interested can contact 9578334455 for registration, the release added.