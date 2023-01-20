TN private milk vendors hike prices by ₹2 per litre

CHENNAI: Private milk vendors in the State such as Heritage, Tirumala, Jersey, Vallabha, Srinivasa etc. have increased the price of milk and curd by Rs 2 per litre.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the price hike goes as follows:

Double toned milk has been increased from Rs 48 to Rs 50 per litre.

Toned milk has been increased from Rs 50 to Rs 52 per litre.

Standardised milk has been increased from Rs 62 to Rs 64.

Full Cream Milk has been increased from Rs 70 to Rs 72.

The increase in price of curd is from Rs 72 to Rs 74.

It is stated that new prices are effective from today (Jan 20).