Tangedco records all-time high solar energy consumption

CHENNAI: Even as the State reels under a cold wave, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) recorded an all-time high solar energy consumption of 33.300 million units on Thursday.

According to the state load despatch centre data, the solar energy consumption for 24 hours on January 19 stood at 33.300 MU bettering the previous high of 32.90 MU on January 11.

On Thursday, the State's daily energy consumption stood at 305.143 MU with the central generating stations contributing a lion's share of 105.912 MU followed by the state thermal units' contribution of 60.874 MU.

A senior Tangedco official said that all the efforts were taken to completely utilise renewable energy generation considering the cheaper cost. "To accommodate the wind and solar energy, we are backing down our own thermal power stations," the official said.