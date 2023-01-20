Stalin inaugurates buildings for higher edu dept at Rs 202 cr

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated buildings constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 202.07 crore for higher education department.

The list of buildings inaugurated by Stalin from the Secretariat this morning includes buildings of government arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, universities and polytechnic colleges.

Among the inaugurated buildings was a women's hostel at Rs 8.21 crore for Presidency College, 12 additional classrooms at Rs 2.25 crore for Bharathi Government Arts College, 10 additional class rooms in Queen Mary's college at Rs 1.90 crore and 13 classrooms in Government Arts College in RK Nagar. Works completed in Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukottai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Tirunelveli districts.

State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and Chief Secretary V Iraianbu also present during the inauguration.