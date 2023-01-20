Notice to 34 theatres for unlawful spl shows in Madurai

CHENNAI: Madurai District Collector on Friday issued notice to 34 theatres seeking explanation for screening Thunivu and Varisu early morning unlawfully.

According to the notice, a special show on 9 am alone was allowed for January 11, 12, 13 and 18. But, several theatres screened Thunivu at 1 am and Varisu at 4 am on January 11.

Response to the notice has to be filed in 15 days from its issue. Failing to do so will attract legal action under the Tamil Nadu Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1955, the notice stated.