Man involved in printing counterfeit currency arrested in Tirupur

Coimbatore: A 39-year-old man, who was part of a larger gang involved in printing and circulating counterfeit currency, was arrested by a joint team of Kerala and Tirupur police on Thursday. Police also seized Rs 1.78 lakh counterfeit currencies in the denomination of Rs 500, a printer and other valuables from Prabhu, a native of Theni and residing at Kolumam near Udumalpet. He claimed to be a Forest department official among the neighbours. Police said Prabhu was arrested based on information given by a gang of five accused persons who were involved in the fake currency scam in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Further inquiry is underway to crack down on their entire network.