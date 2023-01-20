Gokulraj case: HC adjourns appeal by convicts to January 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned an appeal preferred by life-term convicts in the sensational murder case of Salem-based youth V Gokulraj that stormed the state in 2015.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh heard the appeal preferred by 10 life-term convicts including Yuvaraj, President, Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai.

According to the appellants, the police have not examined all the CCTVs fixed at the Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple where the slain youth was allegedly kidnapped.