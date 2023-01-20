Gokulraj case: HC adjourns appeal by convicts to January 27

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday adjourned an appeal preferred by life-term convicts in the sensational murder case of Salem-based youth V Gokulraj that stormed the state in 2015.
A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and N Anand Venkatesh heard the appeal preferred by 10 life-term convicts including Yuvaraj, President, Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai.
According to the appellants, the police have not examined all the CCTVs fixed at the Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple where the slain youth was allegedly kidnapped.
"There are eight CCTV facilities at Tiruchengode Arthanareeswarar temple. However, the police arrested us after examining merely two CCTV cameras, " the appellants noted.
Recording the submissions, the judges adjourned the matter to January 27. The case dates back to June 24, 2015, when Gokulraj's dead body was found near a railway track in Pallapatti, Namakkal. It was said that the youth was last seen with his friend Swathi in Tiruchengode temple on June 23, 2015.
The prosecution added that the convicts in the case took them inside the temple and they murdered him. The trial court awarded a life-term sentence to 10 people including Yuvaraj. Therefore, the convicts made the appeal before the HC.
