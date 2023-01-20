Erode East by-poll: MNM, DMDK and OPS to hold consultation

CHENNAI: As the electoral heat started generating in Erode east, MNM leader Kamal Haasan, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and DMDK leader Vijayakant will hold consultations regarding alliance on January 23.

The meeting will be held under Panruti Ramachandran, 'secretaries' and O Panneerselvam to take important decisions.

However, Kamal Haasan would be the cynosure in this meeting as he recently expressed support to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and it would be interesting to know if he would field a candidate against Congress.

The constituency fell vacant following death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, AIADMK lost to Congress with a margin of 8,904 votes.