Consecration in Tamil for Palani temple: TN govt

MADURAI: All efforts were taken to ensure the chanting of mantras in Tamil during kumbabishekam in Palani Murugan temple, the government informed the Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday.

In his PIL, R Rajendiran said he had written to HR&CE authorities requesting them to use of Tamil mantras during the Kudamuzhukku ceremony on January 27. Though the Joint Commissioner replied that steps were being taken for performing rituals in Tamil, it was not clear whether it would get equal prominence as Sanskrit.

According to him, it took the court’s direction for the temple authorities to permit Tamil Odhuvargal to chant mantras. But even then, they were allowed to remain only in the corner, and not given equal importance. The government counsel responded that the State was taking all steps to perform such rituals in Tamil, and added that it was not required for any individual to prod the government in this regard.

A division bench of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar directed the government to file a status report and adjourned the case.