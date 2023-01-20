2-year-old girl run over by sister’s school van in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai: A 2-year-old girl was killed on the spot when she was run over by a school van in a village near Tiruvannamalai on Thursday evening. Sources said that Masilamani, a daily wage earner of Boothamangalam had two children Pristika and Jayastika (2). The elder sibling Pristika was studying LKG in a school at Devikapuram. On Thursday evening when the school van arrived to drop Pristika at her home, her mother Kalpana went around the rear of the van to receive her daughter. Unknown to her Jayastika followed her mother and went around the front of the van to see her sister. The van driver Perumal not seeing her started the vehicle resulting in the child being run over and dying on the spot. On hearing the screams of a nearby women Perumal stopped the vehicle. Doosi police registered a case, arrested Perumal and sent the child’s body to the government hospital for post mortem.