Woman kills 8-day-old daughter by throwing her into public well

Madurai: A 23-year-old woman of Keelakaruvelankulam village near Kalakad of Tirunelveli district allegedly killed her female baby after throwing the infant into a public well at Ambedkar Thidal. The victim was just an 8-day-old baby. When her relatives went in search of the baby, they found its body inside the well early on Thursday. The body was retrieved. The accused has been identified as Esakkiammal, married to Ramesh Kumar (30) of a different caste. Keelakaruvelankulam VAO alerted the Kalakad police, sources said. Tirunelveli SP P Saravanan after enquiring said the woman in the case was mentally disturbed. She got married three years ago and her first child fell sick and died. However, the Kalakad police would treat this case under Section 318 of IPC and pursue it accordingly, the SP said.